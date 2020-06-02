Previous
Next
Dragonfly and Lily Pads by thedarkroom
Photo 395

Dragonfly and Lily Pads

I'm pretty rubbish at panning, and the insert shows how far away the insect was from me.

Cropping pixellates and shows the out of focussness but does show I panned pretty well!!

Cocky potographer -Jackie
Theme- Action
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
108% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise