Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 395
Dragonfly and Lily Pads
I'm pretty rubbish at panning, and the insert shows how far away the insect was from me.
Cropping pixellates and shows the out of focussness but does show I panned pretty well!!
Cocky potographer -Jackie
Theme- Action
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
408
photos
74
followers
29
following
108% complete
View this month »
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
2nd June 2020 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrdr20
,
darkroom-action
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close