Dahlia by thedarkroom
Dahlia

A friend’s garden is blooming. She invited me to her backyard to take photos. I’m always happy to oblige.
No theme this week.
Photographer: Shutterbug49
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Diana ace
Lucky you, beautiful shot and amazing colours.
August 5th, 2020  
