Photo 459
Dahlia
A friend’s garden is blooming. She invited me to her backyard to take photos. I’m always happy to oblige.
No theme this week.
Photographer: Shutterbug49
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
1
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
473
photos
77
followers
27
following
125% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom Default
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
3rd August 2020 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lucky you, beautiful shot and amazing colours.
August 5th, 2020
