I knew a piece was missing! by thedarkroom
Photo 481

I knew a piece was missing!

This is for the darkroom challenge.
Photo Artist = Debbie aka @shutterbug49
Theme = jigsaw
Join us, just tag with darkroom-jigsaw
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
Photo Details

judith deacon ace
What fun! Nice jigsaw!
August 26th, 2020  
