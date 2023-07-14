Previous
GridArt_20230716_114051343 by thedarkroom
Photo 1506

GridArt_20230716_114051343

Theme:- Abstract still-life.

Parkrun still-life - things used when doing a Parkrun taken and edited with phone.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Photo Details

