Photo 1506
Still-life in Abstract
The theme this week is still-life abstract. Love looking at the diversity of images here in the Darkroom as we each interpret these themes.
This one by Saturday image maker: Madeline
@granagringa
. Inspired by my google search for the theme.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
0
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1550
photos
100
followers
26
following
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
5
Darkroom
ILCE-6500
15th July 2023 5:50pm
abstract
,
abstract-74
,
darkroom-stillabstract
