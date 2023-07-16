Sign up
Photo 1506
Bouquet
I photographed a lamp, a pair of scissors and a new toiletbrush and placed them digitally in an urn.
Smoothed out the photo and reversed it…….
For the Darkroom theme abstract stilllife.
@jacqbb
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1549
photos
100
followers
26
following
Tags
tdrjbb
,
darkroom-stillabstract
JackieR
ace
That's very clever looks like a classical urn, only you could make a loo brush arty!
July 15th, 2023
☠northy
ace
Brilliant!
July 15th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Very creative. I think the inversion really adds to this photo.
July 15th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful editing outcome
July 15th, 2023
