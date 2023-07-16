Previous
Bouquet by thedarkroom
Bouquet

I photographed a lamp, a pair of scissors and a new toiletbrush and placed them digitally in an urn.
Smoothed out the photo and reversed it…….
For the Darkroom theme abstract stilllife. @jacqbb
JackieR ace
That's very clever looks like a classical urn, only you could make a loo brush arty!
July 15th, 2023  
☠northy ace
Brilliant!
July 15th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Very creative. I think the inversion really adds to this photo.
July 15th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful editing outcome
July 15th, 2023  
