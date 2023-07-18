Sign up
Previous
Photo 1509
Inspired by Witchoria
If you want to do this effect, there's this
PShop tutorial
that I adapted for Affinity.
Google Witchoria or Victoria Siemer - her work is pretty amazing.
Awed photographer - Jackie
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
2
4
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1552
photos
100
followers
26
following
413% complete
View this month »
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
Darkroom
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
5th June 2023 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrdr23
Suzanne
ace
Just wow! Excellent edit
July 17th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
July 17th, 2023
