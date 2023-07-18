Previous
Inspired by Witchoria by thedarkroom
Photo 1509

Inspired by Witchoria

If you want to do this effect, there's this PShop tutorial that I adapted for Affinity.

Google Witchoria or Victoria Siemer - her work is pretty amazing.

Awed photographer - Jackie
Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Just wow! Excellent edit
July 17th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
July 17th, 2023  
