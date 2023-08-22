Previous
Hitch Hiker's Guide to the Galaxy by thedarkroom
Photo 1541

Hitch Hiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Only one of these images is mine, the others are from Pixabay and Affinity. Can you identify mine?

Compositing imager -Jackie
Theme - a favorite book
thedarkroom

katy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I'm gonna guess the towel!....but possibly the tiles.Whether I am right or wrong, it is a superb compilation of images!
August 21st, 2023  
