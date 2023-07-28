Previous
Crowded by tiaj1402
Crowded

A later start at work this morning meant I could take a different walk to the station. It involved an incline or two! But I do like rooftops!
Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
Corinne C ace
A great view
