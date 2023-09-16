Previous
Wild by tiaj1402
Wild

Plant finder tells me that this is a wild geranium. It is tiny! Can’t be more than 1cm in diameter. It’s growing at the base of my fence.
Still struggling with focus on close ups……
See other album for a wide zoomed out shot.
16th September 2023

Tia

Tia
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
Corinne C ace
So pretty
September 17th, 2023  
