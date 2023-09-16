Sign up
71 / 365
Wild
Plant finder tells me that this is a wild geranium. It is tiny! Can’t be more than 1cm in diameter. It’s growing at the base of my fence.
Still struggling with focus on close ups……
See other album for a wide zoomed out shot.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
1
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
78
photos
15
followers
13
following
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
66
67
68
69
70
6
71
72
1
1
365
COOLPIX B700
16th September 2023 3:30pm
flower
,
weeds
,
garden
,
“big
,
picture”
Corinne C
ace
So pretty
September 17th, 2023
