Goffers House by tiaj1402
Goffers House

I liked the shape of the tree against the building and was so intent on the angle of view that I didn’t even see the skip at the front! Fortunately it’s not that noticeable!
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Tia

A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
