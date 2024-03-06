Sign up
243 / 365
Room with a view
View from our balcony. Looking forward to swimming in that pool tomorrow.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
Tia
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Photo Details
Tags
cyprus
,
paphos
Diana
ace
What a stunning view!
March 7th, 2024
