Leading light

Many years ago I had a lensbaby which I enjoyed using. I left it in a hotel room in Salzberg and for various reasons didn't replace it until last week. It's not the same one I had and is a steep learning curve for sure! I thought I had focused (manually, as they all are) in the distance but it seems it was on the far left on the other platform!

I'll keep it on the camera for the rest of the week at least!