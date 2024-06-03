Sign up
Don't come any nearer!
Changes in train times and closure of a tunnel for repairs meant an unscheduled walk through Greenwich Park on my way to work this morning.
This is heavily cropped as I was some distance from this little fellow and dare not get any closer!
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely captured. It has a tasty treat.
June 3rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful capture
June 3rd, 2024
