Don't come any nearer! by tiaj1402
Don't come any nearer!

Changes in train times and closure of a tunnel for repairs meant an unscheduled walk through Greenwich Park on my way to work this morning.
This is heavily cropped as I was some distance from this little fellow and dare not get any closer!
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Tia

Susan Wakely
Nicely captured. It has a tasty treat.
June 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C
Wonderful capture
June 3rd, 2024  
