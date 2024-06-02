Previous
Marguerites and meadowbrome by tiaj1402
331 / 365

Marguerites and meadowbrome

I took a scenic walk home after my pool swim this morning to enjoy the sunshine. It was still breezy as I sat cross legged amongst these lovely flowers!
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I love seeing the daisies at this time of year.
June 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise