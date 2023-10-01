Previous
Full Moon by tiaj1402
7 / 365

Full Moon

Hand held almost completely zoomed out. Pretty impressed with what my camera achieved here.
See cropped view in my main album.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Excellent shot.
October 2nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice job
October 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise