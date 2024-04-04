Previous
When Geraldine met Iris.... by tiaj1402
43 / 365

When Geraldine met Iris....

they decided that size was of no consequence!
Iris is hoping to persuade her twin sister Ivy to join them.
4th April 2024

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
JackieR ace
Oooh she's got a long lens!!!
April 4th, 2024  
