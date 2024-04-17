Sign up
56 / 365
Date night
For Harry and Geraldine. The Lego movie was Geraldine's film of choice but I think Harry would have been happy with anything!
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
0
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
15% complete
View this month »
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
284
56
285
57
286
58
287
288
Views
2
Album
Themes and Whatnots
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
21st April 2024 2:52pm
harry
,
geraldine
,
30-shots2024
,
legographers
