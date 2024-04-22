Sign up
Previous
59 / 365
Seeking out the bluebells
I found a little wooded area in the flower garden in Greenwich Park which I had not really noticed before. Some of the the little people were pretty excited about the bluebells!
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
3
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
349
photos
34
followers
25
following
16% complete
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
57
286
58
287
288
289
59
290
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Themes and Whatnots
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
22nd April 2024 7:33am
Tags
35mm
,
30-shots2024
,
legographers
Bill Davidson
Clearly on a mission!
April 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
And it looks like they have found them.
April 23rd, 2024
JackieR
ace
Beautiful set up, hope they got fab photos
April 23rd, 2024
