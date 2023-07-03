Previous
A Face in My Chip Bag by tinker_maniac
A Face in My Chip Bag

I thought my chip bag with the shiny interior and chips would make a good abstract. I was right! It’s very interesting! When I looked at the final shot, there was a face!
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
