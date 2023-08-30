Sign up
83 / 365
Shaded
Just noticing ordinary things.
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
1
0
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
83
photos
4
followers
5
following
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
30th August 2023 9:40am
Privacy
Public
Tags
lighting
,
blinds
,
shaded
Walks @ 7
ace
Like the simplicity.
August 30th, 2023
