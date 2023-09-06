Sign up
87 / 365
Butt Shot Abstract
You’ve heard of butt dialing? Well, I had my phone in my back pocket, and apparently either I left the camera on, or I managed to trigger it …. While it was in my pocket. I had a handful of very strange shots the most interesting being this one.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
0
0
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
Views
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
6th September 2023 1:48pm
Tags
abstract
