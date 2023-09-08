Sign up
Previous
89 / 365
Butt Shot Abstract 2
This is the kind of thing that happens when your phone is in your back pocket and the camera is triggered. This happened to me a couple days ago, and I thought I only had one shot that worked as an abstract, but it seems that there were two.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
1
1
Stephanie
@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry. Because of my job I've had to put ALL my art interests on the...
View this month »
Tags
abstract
,
wood
,
shot’
,
‘butt
Mark St Clair
ace
I love this shot!
September 8th, 2023
