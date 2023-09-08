Previous
Butt Shot Abstract 2 by tinker_maniac
Butt Shot Abstract 2

This is the kind of thing that happens when your phone is in your back pocket and the camera is triggered. This happened to me a couple days ago, and I thought I only had one shot that worked as an abstract, but it seems that there were two.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Stephanie

@tinker_maniac
I just retired from almost 40 years in the grocery industry.
Mark St Clair ace
I love this shot!
September 8th, 2023  
