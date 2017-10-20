Previous
Architecture by tinley23
Photo 3

Architecture

Royal Ontario Museum for the new Architecture challenge
20th October 2017 20th Oct 17

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details

Heather ace
Hey, that's in my neighbourhood! I love your capture, Lesley- great with the reflections and all the angles! Fav
November 18th, 2023  
