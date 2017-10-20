Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3
Architecture
Royal Ontario Museum for the new Architecture challenge
20th October 2017
20th Oct 17
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2861
photos
115
followers
137
following
452% complete
View this month »
1645
1646
1647
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
Latest from all albums
457
1646
1647
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
20th October 2017 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canada
,
toronto
,
architecture-1
Heather
ace
Hey, that's in my neighbourhood! I love your capture, Lesley- great with the reflections and all the angles! Fav
November 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close