Pen Museum by tinley23
Pen Museum

My sister and I recently visited the Pen Museum in Birmingham. The star display on the left was made entirely out of pen nibs, and we even got to make some pen nibs of our own. The quote on the right made us smile.

A bit more information here, if you want to know more: https://penmuseum.org.uk/about/
