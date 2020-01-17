Previous
Next
Pub lunch by tinley23
Photo 381

Pub lunch

After our mooch around the Jewellery Quarter, we had lunch in this lovely old, Victorian pub (The Shakespeare).
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
106% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise