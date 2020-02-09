Sign up
Photo 401
Storm Ciara
Rosie totally unfazed. This may change in an hour when she has to go out for her afternoon walk :)
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
dog
,
storm
,
greyhound
,
ciara
