Photo 470
Birds
Ah, Great Tits using the nesting box in the garden, a lark singing very loudly over the field opposite the house, and these guys on the kitchen window sill to make me smile when I’m busy. Flowers yesterday - birds today!
5th May 2020
5th May 20
0
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
574
photos
48
followers
86
following
128% complete
View this month »
463
464
465
466
467
468
469
470
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
30th April 2020 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
