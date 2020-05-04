Previous
May blooms
May blooms

I enjoyed doing the April Words as it gave me a purpose to take photos, and a need to be quite creative with the title at times.

I missed the boat for May so most of my shots this month are of things I come across on our daily dog walk, or in our own house and garden, so I apologise where some of them are quite mundane...

These are just some of the blooms I've come across on our local walks.
