Photo 483
Time to say goodbye
It’s rare that I get flowers these days unless it’s my birthday, so I clung on to these a little longer than I should have.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
17th May 2020 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
