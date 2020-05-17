Sign up
Photo 482
Tamarix
Another shrub that is only in blossom for a couple of weeks a year, but I really like it when it is.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
594
photos
51
followers
63
following
132% complete
475
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
5
479
105
480
106
481
6
482
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
7th May 2020 7:28pm
Tags
shrub
,
tamarix
Babs
ace
It is really pretty, a new plant to me.
May 17th, 2020
