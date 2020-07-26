Sign up
Photo 552
Leaping Hare on Curly Bell
Statue by Barry Flanagan in a courtyard at Chatsworth House.
This will be my last few photos of Chatsworth House, I promise. ;)
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
30th July 2020 2:35pm
statue
hare
chatsworth
