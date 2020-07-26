Previous
Leaping Hare on Curly Bell by tinley23
Photo 552

Leaping Hare on Curly Bell

Statue by Barry Flanagan in a courtyard at Chatsworth House.

This will be my last few photos of Chatsworth House, I promise. ;)
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
