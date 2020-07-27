Sign up
Photo 552
After my horrendous attempts to grow a carrot, I wanted to show you that I’m not a complete doofus in the garden. My tomato plant is as big as me now, and today we picked the first ripe tomato 😊
27th July 2020
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
tomato
Pat Thacker
Wow what a monster! You have certainly redeemed yourself - and the sun is out too to ripen them up 😎
July 27th, 2020
