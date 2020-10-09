Sign up
Horse manure
Farming life in all its glory. We love to see the horses and other animals, but often forget that their waste is useful too. Not what I thought when I stepped in a cowpat just before I took this photo though!!
9th October 2020
Lesley
@tinley23
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
11th October 2020 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
manure
