Time to say goodbye
My daughter bought these for me over a week ago. I love sunflowers, but I think I need to let them go now. :(
https://youtu.be/M3mdHmhI3cs
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
944
photos
75
followers
103
following
169% complete
View this month »
98
614
615
99
616
100
227
617
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
10th October 2020 9:46am
Tags
sunflower
song
title-67
Clive Handscombe
They still look majestic.
October 10th, 2020
Lesley
ace
@clivee
Thanks Clive. They were once.
October 10th, 2020
