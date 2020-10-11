Previous
Next
Nettle by tinley23
Photo 618

Nettle

I often wondered what the flowers looked like, so today I got close. A bit too close really, but I like the result, and I'm surprised at just how pretty the flowers actually are.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
169% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise