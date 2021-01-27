Sign up
Hazy sunshine
I finally got some wellies in the post and my foot felt a bit better so I took Rosie for a good walk in the soggy fields near us. As I got to the top of this hill I realised I could see for miles in all directions......so I took a photo of a pylon 😊
27th January 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
I always imagine these pylons walking about when no one is looking.
January 27th, 2021
KV
ace
Lovely light... we have pylons like these at the entrance to our neighborhood.
January 27th, 2021
