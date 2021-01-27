Previous
Next
Hazy sunshine by tinley23
Photo 717

Hazy sunshine

I finally got some wellies in the post and my foot felt a bit better so I took Rosie for a good walk in the soggy fields near us. As I got to the top of this hill I realised I could see for miles in all directions......so I took a photo of a pylon 😊
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I always imagine these pylons walking about when no one is looking.
January 27th, 2021  
KV ace
Lovely light... we have pylons like these at the entrance to our neighborhood.
January 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise