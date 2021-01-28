Sign up
Photo 718
PLAY WITH ME
Impossible to make the bed with this one around 😊
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1077
photos
84
followers
110
following
711
712
713
714
715
716
717
718
Tags
bed
,
dog
,
greyhound
moni kozi
heheee... then don;t bother. just play along.
January 28th, 2021
