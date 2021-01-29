Previous
Nothing much to see here by tinley23
Photo 719

Nothing much to see here

I came across these on my walk and stood wondering about them for a while. I concluded that they once had fencing attached, and when the fence was taken down it was just too much work to remove the posts.
29th January 2021

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
