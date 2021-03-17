Sign up
Photo 766
I know a man who can
This guy caught me trying to take a photo if him and his van, and he didn’t look very happy about it. I explained why I wanted the yellow, and he agreed to let me take it with his back to me, as he hates having his photo taken.
At first sight I immediately thought of the old tv advert.
https://youtu.be/yBKcr1lM3rQ
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
0
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Tags
yellow
,
aa
,
rainbow2021
