I know a man who can by tinley23
Photo 766

I know a man who can

This guy caught me trying to take a photo if him and his van, and he didn’t look very happy about it. I explained why I wanted the yellow, and he agreed to let me take it with his back to me, as he hates having his photo taken.

At first sight I immediately thought of the old tv advert. https://youtu.be/yBKcr1lM3rQ
17th March 2021

