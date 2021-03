Hubby’s Hobby

Since childhood (he was an only child) Dirk has painted and recreated battles with these tiny figures. His main interest was Napoleonic, but also has many other armies too (these are some kind of ‘ancients’ I believe). He has belonged to a wargaming club for the last 30 or so years which has fed his hobby, but it hasn’t met for over a year now, so our spare room has had to do. Oh well - it keeps him out of trouble 😊