Water lily by tinley23
Photo 915

Water lily

Two flowers have finally appeared on the lily in our little garden pond. I think it’s lovely, and the bugs seem to like it too.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Lesley

Susan Wakely ace
That’s a beauty.
September 10th, 2021  
