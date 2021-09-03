Sign up
Photo 915
Water lily
Two flowers have finally appeared on the lily in our little garden pond. I think it’s lovely, and the bugs seem to like it too.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Tags
pond
,
waterlily
Susan Wakely
ace
That’s a beauty.
September 10th, 2021
