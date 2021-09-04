Sign up
Photo 914
Happy birthday
We have been looking after our granddaughters today while their parents have been gadding about. After a day at the science museum (Think Tank) I got to introduce them to Birmingham’s famous Bullring Bull who is 19 years old this week.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
4th September 2021 3:28pm
Tags
birmingham
,
bull
,
bullring
