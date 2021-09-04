Previous
Happy birthday by tinley23
Photo 914

Happy birthday

We have been looking after our granddaughters today while their parents have been gadding about. After a day at the science museum (Think Tank) I got to introduce them to Birmingham’s famous Bullring Bull who is 19 years old this week.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

