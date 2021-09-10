Sign up
Photo 918
Yellows
Now that most of the poppies have gone, the wildflower patch on the village green has been taken over by these and a few sunflowers. Still really pretty though.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
0
0
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
Tags
flowers
