Photo 1058
Rosie
Just because we love her
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
4
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2021
photos
115
followers
113
following
289% complete
View this month »
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th February 2022 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
greyhound
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely lady !
February 19th, 2022
JackieR
ace
What a cutee
February 19th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Yes we doooo 🥰🥰🥰
🤗🤗🤗
February 19th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww lovely shot of Rosie!
February 19th, 2022
