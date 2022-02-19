Previous
Next
Rosie by tinley23
Photo 1058

Rosie

Just because we love her
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely lady !
February 19th, 2022  
JackieR ace
What a cutee
February 19th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Yes we doooo 🥰🥰🥰
🤗🤗🤗
February 19th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww lovely shot of Rosie!
February 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise