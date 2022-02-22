Sign up
Photo 1060
Urinal
Superb Victorian gentlemen’s urinal (not still in use) in the Jewellery Quarter, Birmingham
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
Tags
birmingham
,
urinal
