Previous
Next
Urinal by tinley23
Photo 1060

Urinal

Superb Victorian gentlemen’s urinal (not still in use) in the Jewellery Quarter, Birmingham
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
306% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise