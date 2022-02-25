Sign up
Photo 1060
Fancypants hotel room
We always take a photo of our hotel room before we open our cases and spread our stuff. It felt as if we could almost fit our house into this one!
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
3
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2032
photos
114
followers
114
following
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th February 2022 8:50pm
Tags
hotel
,
barbados
Carole Sandford
ace
Impressive!
March 9th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
March 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Very nice !
March 9th, 2022
