Photo 1093
Jimmy’s scooter
A regular sight around Walsall apparently. I thought it was fab.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Tags
scooter
,
walsall
carol white
ace
Very cool
April 2nd, 2022
