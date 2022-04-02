Previous
Jimmy’s scooter by tinley23
Photo 1093

Jimmy’s scooter

A regular sight around Walsall apparently. I thought it was fab.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
carol white ace
Very cool
April 2nd, 2022  
