Oscar by tinley23
We’ve had a few busy days so I’m just catching up on my 365. This is my son’s family dog. He came to stay with us for a couple of days before being joined by the rest of his family. He doesn’t look bad for an 11 year old, does he?
Monica
Hi, Oscar, you're a cutie!
April 15th, 2022  
Heather ace
A great portrait of this sweetie! And, no, I would never think that he was 11! You carry it well, Oscar :) Fav
April 15th, 2022  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Great expression on his face
April 15th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Oscar has wonderful hair….
April 15th, 2022  
