Photo 1099
Oscar
We’ve had a few busy days so I’m just catching up on my 365. This is my son’s family dog. He came to stay with us for a couple of days before being joined by the rest of his family. He doesn’t look bad for an 11 year old, does he?
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
4
1
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2093
photos
116
followers
113
following
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
11th April 2022 4:15pm
dog
Monica
Hi, Oscar, you're a cutie!
April 15th, 2022
Heather
ace
A great portrait of this sweetie! And, no, I would never think that he was 11! You carry it well, Oscar :) Fav
April 15th, 2022
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Great expression on his face
April 15th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Oscar has wonderful hair….
April 15th, 2022
