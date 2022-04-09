Sign up
Photo 1100
Bored
My youngest granddaughter, bored whilst waiting for our meal to be served. To be fair, it did take ages. I really liked the way the light played on her hair.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
0
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2094
photos
116
followers
113
following
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
Tags
granddaughter
,
boredom
